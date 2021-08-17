India Top Headlines

LCA: HAL Orders Rs 5.3k-cr for 99 GE Engines | India News

BENGALURU: Defense PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday placed an order for $ 716 million (Rs 5,375 crore) for 99 engines and support services with GE Aviation, to power the Tejas light combat aircraft.

“This is the largest transaction and purchase order ever made by HAL for LCA,” said HAL CMD R Madhavan.

HAL, he said, is working closely with GE for their support to pursue LCA’s export potential and also to supply spare parts to the global GE-404 engine supply chain, he added. Orders have been placed for the higher-thrust variant of the GE-F404 engine family: the F404-GE-IN20.

Chris Cyr, Vice President (Business Development and Sales) at GE Aviation, was quoted by HAL as saying, “The F404 engine family has proven itself in operations around the world and we are committed to delivering all 99 engines and providing support. services for 2029. “HAL and GE Aviation have been associated for 16 years.

HAL added that the order for the engines marks an important milestone in the execution of 83 LCA contracts with IAF. The cooperation will be further enhanced with the manufacturing of GE F414 engines in India for the upcoming LCA MkII program.

“The F404 family engines have logged more than 14 million engine flight hours and have powered 15 different production and prototype aircraft,” added HAL.

As TOI previously reported, after months of negotiations, an order for Rs 46,898 crore was finally signed for 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A on Wednesday. And, in February this year, Madhavan had said that the power supply unit will start delivering the first batch of aircraft in 36 months and that it has nine years to complete orders.

The order HAL received is for 73 fighters and 10 trainers and authorization for this was granted by the Cabinet Security Committee (CCS) in January. The Mark-1A will have 43 “upgrades” over the Texas Mark-1 jets that the IAF has previously ordered.





Times of India