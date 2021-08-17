India Top Headlines

Jaishankar arrives in New York, will preside over the emblematic events of the Presidency at the UNSC, will discuss the Afghan situation | India News

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who came here to preside over two high-level signing events this week under the current presidency of India’s Security Council, has said he hopes to discuss the situation in Afghanistan during his engagements in The United Nations.

Jaishankar arrived on Monday when the Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over 10 days that the powerful UN body met under the presidency of India during the month of August. to discuss the rapidly deteriorating and disintegrating situation in the war-torn country.

“Important debates of the UN Security Council today on the events in Afghanistan. He expressed the concerns of the international community. I look forward to discussing this during my UN engagements, ”Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also discussed the “latest developments” in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and “underscored the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. I deeply appreciate US efforts in this regard.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken spoke to Jaishankar “today about Afghanistan and the developing situation there.”

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said that he is continuously monitoring the situation in Kabul. “Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions with partners in this regard. “Jaishankar also said that New Delhi is in constant contact with the leaders of the Sikh and Hindu communities in Kabul.” Their well-being will receive our priority attention. ”

When India assumed the presidency of the Council of 15 nations during the month of August, it had identified maritime security, the fight against terrorism and the maintenance of peace as areas of focus. Jaishankar will chair an open debate on August 18 on technology and peacekeeping under the overarching theme of “Protecting the protectors.”

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said in a tweet that Jaishankar will participate in a ceremony at the UN peacekeeping memorial at UN headquarters alongside Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Jaishankar will also chair a high-level event on August 19 on the fight against terrorism during which the Council will discuss the Secretary General’s biannual report on the threat posed by ISIL / Daesh, under the agenda item ‘Threats to the international peace and Security caused by terrorist acts’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired the virtual high-level open debate on maritime security attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Blinken.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the open debate on peacekeeping will focus on the issue of ‘Protection of protectors’, including through the use of modern technological tools to enhance the safety of peacekeeping personnel. peace and help peacekeeping missions to carry out their mandates effectively and efficiently.

India, in collaboration with the UN, would implement the UNITE AWARE platform, which is a “situational awareness software program that enables a Peacekeeping Operations Center to visualize and analyze the situation on the ground in a conflict zone in time. real”.

The project aims to demonstrate the impact of modern surveillance technology in detecting asymmetric threats and improving camp security for UN peacekeepers, the overall security situation and the quality of awareness. of the situation.

India has partnered with the UN to implement the UNITE Aware platform initially in four peacekeeping missions: MINUSMA (Mali), UNMISS (South Sudan), UNFICYP (Cyprus) and AMISOM (Somalia).

A memorandum of understanding between the Government of India and the UN in support of the “Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping” initiative is expected to be signed during the visit. The executing agencies for this MoU would be the UN Peacekeeping Center (CUNPK – on the Indian side) and the UN C4ISR Academy for Peace Operations (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) based in Entebbe (Uganda) on the UN side. During the visit, Jaishankar would also have bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers of other Member States on the sidelines of these high-level UNSC events.





