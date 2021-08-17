India Top Headlines

It is not advisable and feasible to have a national security force for judges: Centro a SC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it may not be “feasible” and “advisable” to have a nationwide security force like CISF to protect judges across the country.

Irritated by the failure to submit responses by various states, the higher court said response affidavits can be submitted within 10 days subject to deposit of a fine of one lakh rupees each into the Welfare Fund. of the Bar Association of the Supreme Court and, failing that, the main secretaries will have to appear before him.

“The lawyer appearing in Kerala prays and is given 10 days from today to file a counter-affidavit, subject to the condition that the Kerala state pay the costs of Rs 1,00,000 / to be deposited in the Welfare of the Defenders of the Bar Association of the Supreme Court Fund.

“The remaining states that have not submitted their counter-affidavits thus far will also submit the same within a period of 10 days from today, subject to the deposit of costs of Rs 1,00,000 / with the SCBA Welfare Fund, otherwise, we would be obliged to seek the presence of the main secretaries of the states concerned, ”said a bank headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana in the order.

The court, which also includes Judges Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, was hearing a suo motu case related to the safety of judges and lawyers across the country in the wake of the death of a judicial official in Dhanbad and has requested information from the states on measures taken to ensure safety.

The high court also allowed the top bar body, the Indian Bar Council, to be a party to the matter and also present its response and list it for hearing after 10 days.

At first, Attorney General Tushar Mehta, who appeared at the Center, said that the issue of the safety of judges is a “serious matter”.

Referring to the response of the Center, he said that there has been a mechanism and that the Ministry of the Interior of the Union, in 2007, had issued the guidelines saying that there should be special units to ensure the safety of the judges.

Qualifying the issue as administrative, the court asked if the Center was willing to raise up a force like CISF or Rail Protection Force for judges and judicial officials in the country.

“We have said that it may not be advisable or feasible to have a national security force like the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) for judges,” said the law enforcement officer.

“We have issued guidelines and they are registered. Instead of creating a specialized or dedicated police force, it is necessary to ensure a more complete implementation of the MHA guidelines by the states and territories of the union (UT), ”he said.

The court asked the law enforcement officer to convene an all-state meeting and make a decision to resolve the issue.

The Attorney General said that the meeting of the secretaries of the Interior or the heads of the state police can be called on the subject.

“You (the Center) are the best person to do this. States now say they have no funding for CCTV. These problems you have to solve between you and the states. We don’t want to call these excuses, ”the bank said.

Earlier, noting the “seriousness” of the matter, the Supreme Court had asked the Chief Justice of Jharkhand to oversee the weekly IWC investigation into the alleged downing of Dhanbad 8th District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand. , in a vehicle in July. 28.

The higher court also referred to the “alarming situation” in the country where judicial officials and lawyers are being pressured and intimidated, and said that there is an institutional need to create an environment in which judicial officials feel safe and protected. .

CCTV footage showed the judge was jogging along the side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw swerved towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene. He was pronounced dead by the hospital.

The Jharkhand government has transferred the investigation to the CBI.

The court had also said: “Apart from the specific incident in question, this Court had also dealt with this matter to take note of attempts to resolve the alarming situation in the country where judicial officials and lawyers are being pressured and intimidated by threats and / or actual violence.

“There is, therefore, an institutional need to create an environment in which judicial officials feel safe and secure.”

On August 6, the CJI-led court had expressed concern about incidents of judges receiving abusive messages and threats and had said that the Intelligence Office (IB) and the IWC are “not helping” the judiciary at all. and that there is no freedom for a judicial official to even make such complaints.

He said that there are several criminal cases involving gangsters and high-profile people and that in some places, judges of the lower courts and higher courts are being threatened not only physically but also mentally through abusive messages on WhatsApp or Facebook.

Prior to this, on July 30, the high court had learned suo motu of the regrettable and sad death of the judge in a gruesome incident and had requested a status report within a week from the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand and the DGP in the investigation.

The Jharkhand High Court had also ordered an SIT investigation into Anand’s death, under the leadership of the Additional Director General of Police, Sanjay Latkar.

Jharkhand police had arrested two people, the car driver Lakhan Verma and his assistant Rahul Verma, in connection with the case.





Times of India