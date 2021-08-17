Indian Telangana Worker Trapped in Kabul Begs to be Evacuated | India News

India Top Headlines

Indian Telangana Worker Trapped in Kabul Begs to be Evacuated

HYDERABAD: A 44-year-old man from Mancherial in Telangana, trapped in Kabul, has urged the government to evacuate him. B Rajanna works as a supervisor in a construction company and had left for Kabul on 8 August. This was after he took advantage of his annual vacation and arrived in India on July 18. “Little did I know that I would be caught in this situation when it landed in Kabul,” Rajanna told TOI from Kabul. Rajanna’s wife, daughter and other family members are concerned for his safety.

Social worker Patkuri Basanth Reddy assured the worker that he would bring his problem to the attention of the government.

“On August 15, I was able to hear gunshots from a location not far from where the company I work for set me up in a camp,” Rajanna said.

The closure of Kabul airspace and the disruption of commercial flight operations have put him in a situation where he has to live in virtual fear.

There is no problem with food and accommodation, but the general atmosphere keeps it tense. The Taliban who were taking over different cities marched on Kabul on August 15 giving it full control over the country.

When asked what prompted him to go to Kabul when the situation was clearly emerging in recent weeks, Rajanna said he had not anticipated the turn of events. “We imagine that the Taliban would take control of the country at some point, but what happened in the last few days was very fast. This took us by surprise, ”he said.





