India Witnesses Highest Single-Day Vaccination in History of 88.13 Lakh Doses | India News
“India achieves the highest single-day record for # COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world’s # largest vaccine drive. Congratulations,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Tuesday , in a tweet.
8⃣8️⃣LakhIndia achieves highest single-day record for # COVID19 vaccine doses
– Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) 1629174089000
Altogether, 55,47,30,609 doses of vaccines have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions across India, according to an interim report as of 7am on Tuesday.
In addition, the ministry said that so far more than 56.81 million doses of vaccines have been provided to states and UT through all sources and another 1,09,32,960 doses are being prepared.
Of this, the total consumption including waste is 55,11,51,992 doses, according to the data available at 8 in the morning.
More than Rs 2.25 million and unused vaccine doses are still available in states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.
The new phase of universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination began on June 21.