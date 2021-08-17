India Top Headlines

India sees 35,000 new Covid cases, Kerala adds 21.6k | India News

Daily cases of Covid-19 in India continued to decline, although infections in Kerala again surpassed 20,000 after three days of relatively low numbers.

India reported 35,134 new cases on Tuesday, a day after daily numbers fell below 25,000 following low tests on Independence Day. However, the seven-day moving average of daily cases continued to fall as last Tuesday’s count surpassed 38,000, indicating a continued drop in infections.

Kerala cases spiked again after the weekend’s effect of the low tests wore off on Tuesday. The state registered 21,613 new cases, the highest in the past five days after registering just 12,294 the day before.

As a result of the low tests, the positivity rate in Kerala soared to 15.48% on Tuesday, indicating that the pandemic may not be abating in the state anytime soon. In Maharashtra, daily figures remained below the 5,000 mark for the third day in a row. The state reported 4,408 new infections Tuesday. However, the cases in Himachal Pradesh again reached 300.

Infections also increased in Mizoram, where 639 new cases were reported, the highest daily number in six days. India recorded 440 deaths from the virus on Tuesday, the daily figure remaining below 500 for the fifth day in a row. Kerala reported 127 deaths, Maharashtra 116, Odisha 68, and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu 32 each.





