India is very important in tackling the Afghan crisis, says UK | India News

LONDON: India, as the UK’s key partner in the region and chair of the UN Sanctions Committee, will have a very important role to play in tackling the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan with the Taliban seize power. the UK government said Tuesday. .

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the way forward would involve the creation of some kind of international “contact group” to ensure that Afghanistan can never be used to launch terrorist attacks against the UK or its allies.

“I think it’s incredibly important in all of this to work with a broader group of not just like-minded countries, but also partners who can exert maximum influence. And that will mean, as difficult as it may be, engaging with China and Russia, as well as with our closest partners like India, “Raab told the BBC.

The chief cabinet minister, who faced some criticism for going ahead with his summer vacation plans when the Afghan capital of Kabul fell over the weekend, returned to London on Monday ahead of an emergency session of Parliament on Wednesday.

He admitted that the international community was “caught off guard” and that the scale of the Taliban’s advances “took us all by surprise.”

“Now it’s about how we use every lever at our disposal to try to moderate the influence of the incoming regime.

“The crucial thing will be to work in the UN Security Council as a permanent member, utilizing our G7 presidency, utilizing not only our NATO allies but neighboring and regional key players and that will include difficult partners, from China and Russia. Even Pakistan, India is going to be very important in this, ”Raab said.

Referring to the actions planned to deal with the Taliban regime, he added: “Through concerted coordination on things like sanctions. India is very important in the UN, chairs the Sanctions Committee.

“China is a difficult partner for the UK, but we have a common interest as permanent members of the Security Council in working together in Afghanistan.”

The minister also said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel are working on a bespoke resettlement plan for those most in need in Afghanistan. He indicated that the program will focus on helping the most vulnerable and in particular women and girls.

Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 after becoming a target due to her campaign for girls’ education, has called on countries around the world to “open its borders “to Afghan refugees.

Johnson is also trying this week to use Britain’s G7 presidency to push for a coordinated international response to the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan, following the rapid collapse of the country’s Western-backed government since the withdrawal of US troops from the region.

He has made calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of this approach and Downing Street said calls with other world leaders are on his agenda.





