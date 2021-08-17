India crosses the 55 cr mark in doses of Covid | India News

India Top Headlines

So far, 14.11 lakh of patients have recovered in the city.

India crossed another milestone with a total of more than 55 crore of doses of anti-Covid injections administered so far, while daily vaccinations rose significantly to 86.29 lakh of doses administered as of 10pm on Monday.

The accelerated rate of vaccination becomes important, as it will be crucial for the expansion of coverage in the wake of concerns about a looming third wave. Furthermore, it is also vital that the government meet its goal of covering the entire adult population by December.

At present, nearly 48% of the estimated Rs 90 million adult population have received at least one dose of vaccines, while 13.5% have received both injections. Coverage with the first dose is imperative as it indicates the start of vaccination and these people are more likely to return for the second dose as well. Also, vaccines like Covishield generate reasonable antibodies even with the first dose.