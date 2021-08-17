India Top Headlines

HC: Questioning children in a sedition case is a violation of the JJ Law | India News

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said on Monday that police questioning of students from Bidar’s Shaheen Primary and Secondary School last year in a sedition case is a violation of children’s rights and against the Juvenile Justice Law. . He called on the state government to consider issuing instructions to police across the state to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

A division bank noted that photographs presented to the court since March last year show school-age children (two boys and one girl) being questioned by five police officers, four of them in full uniform and at least two carrying weapons of fire. The bank noted that Deputy Superintendent of Police Basaveshwar had not addressed the photos in his affidavit filed at the same time last year. “Prima facie this is a serious case of violation of the rights of the child and the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Law. We order the state to respond by submitting a response stating in the record what action has been taken against the police officer, ”the court said.

The court noted that only plainclothes police personnel can interact with children, and when a girl is involved, female personnel must be brought in. He asked the Director General and the IGP to appoint a higher level officer to investigate the violations and submit a response by September 3, before the next hearing on the case.

Acting on a complaint made by an activist, the police had booked a sedition case against the Shaheen group of institutions on January 26 last year for the staging of a play against the CAA on January 21.





