Future uncertain for training Afghan army soldiers in India | India News

Future uncertain for training Afghan army soldiers in India

NEW DELHI: Due to the change of power in Afghanistan, the future of around 130 soldiers training in different academies of the Indian defense forces is uncertain at the moment, Army sources reported Tuesday.

As part of the capability development program, the Indian Defense Forces have been training Afghan cadets and soldiers for more than a decade in different military skills at their academies and thousands of Afghan National Army soldiers have received training here at the India, Army sources. saying.

“The future of these soldiers and cadets is uncertain. It is not yet clear if they would be allowed to return to their country or what they would do when they returned, as power is now in the hands of the Taliban army they were supposed to fight after. join their organization, “the sources said.

The largest number of Afghan students is at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun with 80 cadets, while the remaining 50 are at the Officer Training Academy in Chennai and the Khadakwasla National Defense Academy, according to the sources.

The sources said that one of the possibilities may be that they will be accommodated in the Taliban army, as has been the case with various Afghan military officers, but that is still uncertain and much will depend on the outcome of the talks between the different Afghan factions.

The soldiers are part of India’s capacity-building efforts that have been undergoing thousands of Afghan soldiers.

Receiving training in different academies to fight the Taliban under the American alliance. However, when the war broke out, it emerged that the Afghan army meekly surrendered to the numerically inferior Taliban army, and that all its weapons and equipment had fallen into the hands of the Taliban terrorists.

The speed at which the Taliban moved and captured city after city even caught American forces leaving Afghanistan by surprise after spending 20 years there trying to end terrorism there.





