Facebook asked Rahul Gandhi to remove the post revealing the identity of the Dalit girl’s family: NCPCR | India News

NEW DELHI: Facebook asked Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to remove his Instagram post revealing the identity of the family of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in southwest Delhi, the agency said. rights of the child NCPCR.

The National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights shared with PTI copies of the letter that Facebook sent him in response to his call to the social media giant.

In the letter to Gandhi, Facebook said: “A post you uploaded through your Instagram account is illegal under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015; Section 23 of the POCSO Act of 2012; and Section 288A of the Indian Penal Code. In accordance with the NCPCR Notice, you are requested to remove this publication promptly. ”

Following Facebook’s communication, the NCPCR withdrew its order for the company to appear before the commission with an explanation of the lack of action on Gandhi’s post.

Instagram, a social media platform for sharing photos and videos, is owned by Facebook.

The NCPCR had asked Facebook last week to take appropriate action against Gandhi’s Instagram profile for violating the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) of 2012 and the Indian Penal Code, and demanded the removal of the video from the platform.

Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 prohibits disclosure of a child’s identity in any form of media and Section 23 of the POCSO Act of 2012 also states that information or photo of a child must not be published in any form of means that may reveal the identity of the child. This information under Section 23 of the POCSO Act includes your name, address, photograph, family details, school, neighborhood or any other data that may lead to the disclosure of the child’s identity.

Gandhi met the family of the nine-year-old girl last week and assured that he is with them on the path to justice and “will not back down an inch.”

Later, he posted a photo of his meeting with the girl’s parents on Instagram.

The girl died under mysterious circumstances when she fetched water from an ice chest at a crematorium in the Old Nangal area of ​​southwest Delhi. The girl’s parents alleged that she was raped and her body forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she had been electrocuted.

Hundreds of locals, including the victim’s parents, have been organizing a protest near the scene of the incident, demanding capital punishment for the accused.





