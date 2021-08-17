India Top Headlines

Doval and the US NSA held talks last night to coordinate the evacuation of Indian officials | India News

NEW DELHI: In the midst of efforts to coordinate the evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke in detail with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan last night.

US security forces control the Kabul airport and after the conversation between the two NSAs, the Indian contingent was brought inside the US security zone at the airport from where they took off this morning, high-level sources told ANI.

The Indian C-17 aircraft was also cleared to land on the Kabul airstrip after coordinating evacuation efforts with US officials on the ground.

The sources said that due to the situation on the ground in Kabul, the departure of the Indian officials had become a bit difficult, but was eventually planned.

Two C-17s have taken off from Kabul since yesterday. One arrived in India yesterday with around 46 people and the other with more than 120 took off today morning.

India has been working with the United States for a long time in Afghanistan.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Shortly after the terror group claimed control of the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic staff from the country and hundreds of people flocked to Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.





