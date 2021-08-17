‘Crying, praying and hiding’: the flight of an Afghan to the safety of a troubled land | India News

India Top Headlines

LUCK: The sun was shining even at 8am on Monday morning and the sounds of gunfire were loud and clear.

As 34-year-old Abdul Ghafoor stood in front of a giant US military plane, heavily guarded by US Marines, at the Kabul airport military base, the view was no different from any apocalyptic movie.

For this young man, who had been helping people return to Afghanistan from other countries since 2014, living under the Taliban regime was not safe. Fortunately, with a German network to draw on, Abdul was evacuated from Kabul on Monday night and transported to Tashkent in Uzbekistan. After hours of hiding, crying and praying on Tuesday, Abdul finally flew to Germany in search of a more secure future.

However, now he will have to live with the fact that he will never be able to return to Afghanistan.

“Before Sunday, everyone in Kabul was busy with our regular work. The Taliban had made an agreement that they would not enter Kabul, but then they began entering the capital and dispersed everywhere in a matter of hours. Immediately, there was chaos and confusion. People started running for kilometers, not knowing where they were going and what they would do, ”Abdul told TOI from Tashkent airport on Tuesday.

Abdul is the founder and director of the Afghanistan Migrant Counseling and Support Organization and has assisted more than 3,000 Afghan returnees since 2014. He started this work after being denied asylum by Norway, leading to his deportation in 2013.

“The first thing I did was burn all the confidential documents and identity cards that I had in my office. I hid immediately. Although my network of activists, colleagues and friends in Germany sent me an email informing me about the possible evacuation on the same Sunday, I could not continue that day for fear of the influx of Taliban to the city, “he said.

Unable to get home to leave Afghanistan forever, it was only Tuesday morning that Abdul collected his laptop and a small backpack with belongings to leave the city.

“I have no possessions. I couldn’t even withdraw money from my bank account. Safety was the priority, ”he said.

Overwhelmed by the scale of the destruction in his country, Abdul said he collapsed several times since Sunday.

“When I got to the military track on Tuesday morning, there were thousands of people trying to flee. Two Taliban men, in a futile attempt to disperse the crowd, opened fire into the air causing further chaos. As it was close to the US base, the US Marines retaliated and shot dead the two Taliban in front of my eyes, “he said.

Abdul finally got a seat on the military plane around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“We waited all those hours knowing well what dangers were on the other side of the airport. He could not have returned since the Taliban began to break into the homes of activists, journalists and the like in search of documents and identities to attack. Anyway, I was a target for the Taliban as I had helped returnees who had converted to other religions, infidels and atheists, a completely unacceptable and dangerous job for them, “added Abdul.

“It was truly amazing when I stood in front of an American plane, praying every second for a safe evacuation from a troubled land. Many of my friends are still stuck there and looking for help. I am doing my best to guide you. Who knows when all this will end, ”he said.





