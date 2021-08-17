India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India hits a new peak of 88 lakh of vaccines in one day | India News

NEW DELHI: A day after India hit a new peak with 88.13 lakh of doses of anti-Covid injections administered in a single day, daily vaccinations appeared to keep pace with nearly 54 lakh of doses administered as of 9pm on Tuesday. While the increase in daily vaccination is largely due to those starting their first dose, there is also a slight increase week after week in recipients of the second dose.

So far, almost 47% of the adult population has received at least one dose, while more than 13% of them received both injections of anti-Covid vaccines. The government aims to cover the entire adult population by the end of this year.

A total of nearly 56 crore doses were administered as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, which includes more than 43.58 crore first doses and more than 12.36 crore second injections.

The increase in daily vaccinations is primarily due to improved supplies and efforts by the Center and various state governments to expand coverage and outreach, primarily in remote areas still vulnerable to infection. The government is also making great efforts to ensure that the elderly population is covered as a priority with both doses.





