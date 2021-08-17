India Top Headlines

CBI files cases against 5 Cong net, vice president of BJP for solar scam | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken up the cases brought by the main defendants in the Kerala solar scam against five members of Congress and the National Vice President of the BJP, AP Abdullakutty. CBI’s Thiruvananthapuram unit registered FIRs against Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, AICC Secretary General KC Venugopal, Congressional MPs Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash, MLA AP Anilkumar and Abdullakutty.

Previously, the woman, who was accused of a series of financial fraud, had submitted a petition to the police about sexual abuse by these leaders. Although the FIR against five of them was filed in the MJC court here, it is known that the one against Anilkumar was filed in the Ernakulam MJC court.

The FIRs were registered on the basis of the crime’s places of occurrence as alleged in the petition by the woman. The complaint says that in 2012, when the Chandy-led UDF government was in power, the defendants sexually abused the woman in various places, including ministerial bungalows. While Venugopal was a deputy representing Alappuzha at the time, Anilkumar and Prakash were ministers. Abdullakutty, who was in Congress at the time, was an MLA representing the Kannur constituency, while Hibi Eden was the MLA representing Ernakulam.





Reference page