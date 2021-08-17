Causes and effects of Sushmita Dev’s resignation from Congress | India News

India Top Headlines

CAUSES

EFFECTS

Sushmita Dev resigns from our Party’s main membership As young leaders leave, ‘old’ are blamed for… https://t.co/qS0zANdOKh – Kapil Sibal (apKapilSibal) 1629087503000

NEW DELHI: The resignation of Congressional Leader Sushmita Dev from the party on Monday morning must have been a severe blow not only to the organization but also to the Nehru-Gandhi family. The development is likely to have repercussions for both at the national level.Sushmita Dev’s proximity to the Nehru-Gandhis can be measured by the fact that she was the President of the All India Congress, Mahila Morcha. Even among members of the first Congressional family, she was considered the closest to Rahul Gandhi.Sources say she was a go-to leader for Rahul Gandhi, with whom he had direct access. This is why his resignation from Congress puzzles many in the party.Sources said that some recent developments, as well as some old problems and prospects for her future growth, forced her to resign from Congress and elect West Bengal’s chief minister, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, like your new party.Daughter of veteran Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev, Sushmita had won Silchar’s 2014 Lok Sabha election in Assam. However, he lost the 2019 election. After the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019, his chances of winning an election in his state have become bleaker.Silchar is dominated by Bengali Hindus who are in favor of CAA, while Congress has taken a position that goes against the law. Bengali Hindus have largely shifted their allegiance to the BJP since 2019 and, more particularly, after the CAA.The sources said that rather than being unhappy with the position of Congress, she was cut off from the party’s leadership for not involving her in the process to formulate a position on CAA in Assam.Second, sources said that Sushmita was unhappy with some appointments in the Assam Pradesh Congressional Committee (APCC). This had annoyed her because it gave her rival Lok Sabha, MP Gourav Gogoi, the son of the former three-term prime minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi, some advantage.Another reason, said by those in the know about the developments, was that she was ignored for a Rajya Sabha seat. After losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was hoping to get a Rajya Sabha ticket, which did not happen.Under these circumstances, Sushmita didn’t see much of a future in Congress.The TMC spreads its wings. It is trying to expand its base in the northeast, particularly in Tripura and Assam.Sushmita Dev fits into the TMC scheme of things.His father Santosh Mohan Dev was a deputy for Lok Sabha for seven terms. Outside of these terms, he had twice beaten Tripura West.Like her father, Sushmita is also considered a leader with considerable ground-level support in both Assam and Tripura. She is likely getting more prominence at TMC than she was winning in Congress lately.TMC thinks that, as in West Bengal, votes from the left would transfer to TMC in Tripura in the absence of a strong Congress. Sushmita is likely to become a face of TMC in both Assam and Tripura.Sushmita resigned from Congress at a time when the party’s group of 23 dissident leaders is becoming more vocal every day. It has also come at a time when the party is taking serious steps to screen and groom Rahul Gandhi to don the mantle of the office of president in place of his mother. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership role has already come under attack and may become more acute in the coming days.Shortly after Sushmita’s resignation, the leader of Congress and a prominent face of the G-23, Kapil Sibal, mocked the party leadership. In a tweet, he said: “Sushmita Dev resigns from the main membership of our party. As the young leaders leave, the “old ones” are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The party continues with eyes wide closed. ”

In addition to weakening Congress and embarrassing the Nehru-Gandhis, Sushmita’s resignation is likely to shake up opposition unity. TMC and Congress, which fought as rivals in this year’s West Bengal assembly elections, had begun to grow closer during the monsoon session of parliament between July 19 and August 11.

Mamata visited the national capital and met with the Acting President of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul at 10, Janpath. Subsequently, TMC began attending opposition party meetings organized by Congress and chaired by Rahul Gandhi.

However, the change from Sushmita to the TMC may generate mistrust between the two parties. This is likely to affect the opposition’s unity, which was making slow progress. Not only Congress, but also the other opposition parties can be suspicious of TMC.