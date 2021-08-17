India Top Headlines

After SC’s decision, ED hopes Deshmukh will surrender and join PMLA’s investigation | India News

With the Supreme Court rejecting Anil Deshmukh’s request for protection from arrest on Monday, the Directorate of Enforcement is hopeful that the former Maharashtra Interior Minister will surrender and join the pending money laundering investigation in his against.

The Emergency Department had carried out raids on their alleged hiding places in recent months, but was unable to locate Deshmukh, who has repeatedly refused to appear before the agency.

Agency officials said Deshmukh should turn himself in for questioning, adding that Monday’s setback clears the way for his arrest if he persists in defiance.

The agency has attached assets worth more than 4 million rupees that belong to him and his family members. tnn





Reference page