Afghanistan Latest News: MHA Announces New Visa Category Called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ For Afghans – Officials | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of the Interior announced on Tuesday a new visa category to expedite applications from Afghans who want to come to India in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.“MHA reviews visa provisions in light of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new e-Visa category called e-Emergency X-Misc Visa was introduced for fast track visa applications to enter India,” MHA said in a release.The announcement came two days after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Thousands of Afghans rushed to Kabul’s main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they clung to a military plane as it took off and plunged to their deaths.

India also said it will help members of Afghanistan’s small Sikh and Hindu community to come to India, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday. “We are in constant contact with representatives of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate the repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at least seven people died in the chaos, American officials said, as America’s longest war ended with its enemy as the victor.

Crowds arrived as the Taliban asserted their dominance over the capital of five million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the Western-backed government.

There were no major reports of abuse or fighting, but many residents stayed home and feared after advancing insurgents saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

(With inputs from agencies)