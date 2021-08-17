Afghanistan crisis: the Islamic emirate at the gates represents a challenge for India | India News
NEW DELHI: The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan gives rise to a new Islamic emirate on the doorstep of India that is likely to be a lightning rod for Islamists around the world with implications for India in terms of terrorism and radicalization.
Unlike the Islamic State terror group, which was located much further away in Iraq-Syria, the Taliban have returned to the immediate neighborhood of India with Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar and Jaish already detected in Afghanistan, working freely with armed militias.
Sources expressed confidence in dealing with increased pressure in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan-based groups used new bases and recruits for jihad against India. They said the security situation will be a factor of additional challenges, although the Taliban have yet to speak specifically about Kashmir.
However, the Kashmir assessment is only one part of a larger picture that will become clearer as the policies of the new regime become clearer. An unpredictable regime, with little control over borders and terrorist training camps, will be bad news not only for India but for the world. A government with more moderate goals and clear leadership may be easier to deal with.
However, the control of a full-fledged state will be interpreted as a great victory for Islamic causes, including several that believe in fundamentalist goals, not to mention a more conservative practice of Islam. Even in the absence of the Taliban, India has had to deal with Indian ISIS recruits who made their way to Afghanistan in hopes of finding their way to Iraq.
Another factor that is being watched closely is what some three lakhs of the Afghan army will do, who have been “disbanded”. If they do not find accommodation in the new configuration, or are hunted down, they could be a thorn in the flesh for the Taliban, who alone command an estimated 75,000 fighters. The uncertain and unpredictable situation in Afghanistan will require close monitoring and anticipation by Indian agencies and analysts.
