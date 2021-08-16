India Top Headlines

Will “correct” the story where events were grossly distorted: G Kishen Reddy | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s history is replete with stories of courage and bravery that have gone unreported or grossly misrepresented – a mistake that will be corrected, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Church G Reddy said Sunday.

He was opening a photographic exhibition called ‘Monuments of Victory and Valor’ at the National Monuments Authority here together with junior culture ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi.

“Our history is replete with stories of bravery that either have not seen the light of day or have been grossly misrepresented by colonial thought. These serious misrepresentations in Indian history will be corrected, ”he said.

He also said that while much of the country celebrated Independence Day on August 15, 1947, the Nizam region had to wait until September 17, 1948 when it was liberated by Sardar Patel. “The Razakar Army of Nizam was dedicated to looting villages, sexually abusing women and shooting people who were trying to raise the national flag, but this story has been suppressed and is hardly talked about. These stories will also come out now, ”Reddy said.





