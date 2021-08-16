India Top Headlines

Vaishnaw gets 12, bungalow in Janpath where the late Paswan lived for 3 decades | India News

NEW DELHI: The government has assigned the Janpath 12 bungalow in Lutyens Delhi to Ashwini Vashnaw, Union Minister of Information, Law and Railways, and the Tughlaq Road bungalow to Union Minister of Food Processing Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Sources said these assignments were made last week. The bungalow at 12, Janpath was the address of the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for nearly three decades and was also the address of the LJP office in the national capital, which he himself had founded. Last month, the Heritage Directorate of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued an eviction order for 12 Janpath.

Although the government had previously offered this bungalow to Paras, Paswan’s younger brother, he had refused to accept it on the grounds that this would send the wrong political message. Currently, Paswan’s wife and son Chirag occupy the bungalow.

Officials said that while many bungalow plots have been lined up since the last expansion of the Council of Ministers, these are subject to vacations by the current occupants. The government is avoiding imposing eviction notices on those who have been removed from the Council of Ministers for being from the Treasury bank.

Meanwhile, some of the junior ministers are still waiting to get their offices in different Bhawans even more than a month after their incorporation. The Central Department of Public Works is carrying out the construction of offices and bathrooms for said accommodation.





