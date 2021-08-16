India Top Headlines

Union Ministers Munjapara and Chauhan Begin Gujarat Tour to Interact with People | India News

AHMEDABAD: Union ministers Mahendra Munjapara and Devusinh Chauhan embarked on a ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ in Gujarat on Monday with the aim of establishing a dialogue with ordinary people and thanking them for the BJP’s victory in various elections held in the past recent.

In addition, Union Minister Darshna Jardosh began her tour from the city of Karamsad in the state on Sunday.

The vehicle demonstration of the Minister of State for the Development of Women and Children, Mahendra Munjapara, who is an MP from Surendranagar in Gujarat, started in the city of Ahmedabad, while the MP from Kheda and the Minister of Communications from the Union, Devusinh Chauhan, started their tour from Palanpur in the Banaskantha district.

Last week, Gujarat’s BJP announced that five newly incorporated Gujarat Union ministers, including Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will tour various parts of their home state from August 16-20.

While Munjapara’s tour would culminate in the town of Surendranagar in Limbdi on August 18, Chauhan would cover parts of Banaskantha, Arvalli and Mahisagar districts for the next two days before arriving in Kheda, according to a statement from the state BJP.

Surat MP Darshana Jardosh, who was recently appointed Minister of State for Railways and Textiles in the Narendra Modi government, started her tour from Karamsad city in Anand district on Sunday and will cover parts of Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch, Surat and Valsad until August 18.

Two other Union ministers, Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya, would join the yatra in the coming days.

According to the tentative schedule, Mandaviya will join the tour from Rajkot, while the Union Minister of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy Rupala is expected to embark on the journey from Unjha town in Mehsana district.

The party statement read: “BJP workers, parliamentarians, state ministers and party officials are also participating in these ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatras.’ In addition to thanking the people for electing the BJP in the elections, this it is also an exercise to establish a dialogue with people “.

The BJP won the eight-seat by-election of the Gujarat Assembly held last year, as well as the elections to six municipal corporations and various local bodies in the state earlier this year.

Elections to the Gujarat Assembly will be held in December next year.





Reference page