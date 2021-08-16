India Top Headlines

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives in Kerala to review the Covid-19 situation | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A core team led by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrived in Kerala on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, which currently accounts for more than half of the daily fresh infection cases of the country.

Kerala reported 18,582 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, representing more than half of the national total of 32,937 new coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, the test’s positivity rate was 15.11 percent in the southern state.

An official from Thiruvananthapuram airport confirmed that the Union minister landed and left the airport.

According to his itinerary, Mandaviya is expected to meet with Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, and the state’s Health Minister, Veena George, and other officials involved in managing Covid in the state in the afternoon.

Afterwards, he is scheduled to visit the Hindustan Latex Ltd (HLL) office in Thiruvananthapuram, as well as the government medical school and hospital in the state capital before returning to Delhi later in the evening.

Mandaviya is accompanied by the Director of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and other senior officials from the Ministry of Health.





