Sin of being silent when fundamental rights are trampled on, Constitution: Sonia Gandhi | India News
NEW DELHI: When India enters AD 75 independence, Congress said on Monday that the head of the party, Sonia Gandhi, urged people to introspect what freedom means and told them that it is a “sin” to remain silent when fundamental rights and the Constitution are “trampled on.”
He also said that the country’s democracy needs to be repaired.
“When the fundamental rights of the people, guaranteed by the founders of our Constitution, are trampled on, it is a sin to remain silent,” said Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala, citing Sonia Gandhi’s article in an English daily.
He said that in the article, the president of the party has spoken about what freedom means for the people, with the country entering the 75th year of Independence.
When the government “attacks” Parliament and “tramples” its traditions, “enslaves” democracy, tries to “violate” the Constitution and “chains” institutional autonomy, the people of the country need to introspect what freedom means to them. has said.
Sonia Gandhi has argued that currently journalists do not have the freedom to write, television channels the freedom to show the truth and writers and thinkers the freedom to express themselves.
He also alleged that parliamentarians do not have the freedom to express their opinions, people affected by the crisis of oxygen shortage and GST do not have the freedom to speak and the states, in a federal structure, do not have the freedom to demand their rights.
In his article, he argues that Indian democracy needs redress. “We must repair the damage.”
He said the progress made in recent decades has been reversed under the current government, which indulges in “hollow slogans, event management and brand building” at the expense of governance.
“After decades of progress towards an India of our dreams, why is our democracy in jeopardy? It is because tangible achievements have been replaced by hollow slogans, event management and brand building just to benefit those in it. power, at the expense of governance.
“It is because symbolism has triumphed over meaningful action. It is because democracy is being replaced by an autocracy. Today’s symbolism and reality is that the House of Parliament is becoming a museum,” said Sonia Gandhi in the article shared by Congress. .
“As we enter the 75th year of independent India, we owe it to our freedom fighters to undo this damage to our Republic,” said the President of Congress.
He also called for the need to draw courage from them to confront those who would replace their inclusive and liberating idealism with a narrow, sectarian worldview brimming with prejudice and discrimination.
“We must not be carried away by empty attempts to appropriate our icons by those who did not contribute to our fight for independence. They may borrow Gandhiji’s glasses, but their vision of our country is still God’s. Our founders they rejected that divisive ideology 74 years ago, and we must reject it once again, “Gandhi said.
He said that in a world affected by Covid-19 and climate change, India’s response to these challenges will be crucial for the world.
“The recently concluded Monsoon session of Parliament showed the disdain of the current [Modi] government towards parliamentary processes and consensus building, “Gandhi said.
He claimed that the opposition was repeatedly denied the opportunity to raise issues of national importance.
“Increasingly in the last 7 years, laws have been passed without debate in the House or scrutiny by a committee, effectively turning Parliament into a rubber stamp,” he alleged.
He also alleged that democratically elected state governments have been overthrown, without respecting the mandates of the people.
He also criticized the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. “Decades of progress in improving healthcare have been reversed by mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Referring to the farmers’ agitation, he alleged that the government has refused to address his legitimate concerns.
“We must make sure that those who feed us do not starve. We have to make agriculture more sustainable, economically and ecologically,” he said.
He also alleged the misuse of laws and government agencies. “Manipulated videos, planted evidence and fake toolkits are becoming weapons of intimidation and misinformation to suppress dissent,” he alleged.
