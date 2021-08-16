India Top Headlines

SC stops the bill to reform the Center on the Courts and requests to fill the vacancies of the court in 10 days | India News

NEW DELHI: On Monday, the Supreme Court expressed its great displeasure with the Center for failing to make appointments in various courts despite recommendations made by the Selection Committee and also removed questions about the 2021 Court Reform Bill , which was approved by Parliament last week. re-enactment of provisions already repealed by the supreme court.

The Supreme Court gave another opportunity and granted a period of 10 days to the Central Government and asked it to ensure the fact of making the appointments to the Courts despite the recommendations already given by the selection committees.

A bench of three high court judges, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, expressed their displeasure at the way in which appointments to the Courts could not be made.

The higher court also made it clear that if the government cannot make the appointments within this 10-day period, the court can take action.

Attorney General (SG) Tushar Mehta, a senior law enforcement official who appeared for the central government, assured the high court that such appointments are being made to the Central Administrative Court (CAT), others will be made soon.

The Supreme Court also detained the Government for failing to provide the reasons for submitting the 2021 Court Reform Bill, after the Ordinance was repealed by the higher court.

SG Mehta assured the Supreme Court that he has information that an appointment has been made at CAT.

“Please consider posting this after two weeks,” ordered the Supreme Court to schedule the appointment.

The bench also asked the SG, are they going to make appointments in two weeks or not, to which the SG responded by saying that “the process is underway.”

“Should we continue or close the Courts?” the CJI questioned, to which it said yes and assured the Supreme Court that the appointments will be made according to the instructions of the Supreme Court.

Lok Sabha passed the Court Reform Bill, 2021, on August 3, which proposes abolishing some more courts and authorities and providing a mechanism to file appeals directly to the Commercial Court or higher court, as the case may be.

The bill was passed amid uproar created by opposition members in the House over their demands, including an investigation into allegations of Pegasus spyware surveillance.





Original source