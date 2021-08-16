India Top Headlines

SC: Affidavit of the Center that does not satisfy whether or not Pegasus spyware was used | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said Monday that an affidavit filed by the Center on the issue related to the alleged

The government spy has not satisfied allegations of whether or not Pegasus spyware was used and asked whether it will file an additional affidavit on the use of Pegasus.

A bank headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana published the matter on August 17 for a hearing on a batch of pleas seeking a court-supervised investigation into government reports that it allegedly used Israeli Pegasus software to spy. to politicians, activists and judicial personnel. and journalists.

“We will continue tomorrow. If you change your mind, let us know tomorrow. If Tushar Mehta can decide to present an affidavit, then we have nothing to say, otherwise we will listen to all of you,” said CJI Ramana, adding that he cannot compel the Center. to file an affidavit if you are “reluctant” to do so.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta who appeared at the Center said the issue involved national security aspects and was not simple enough to be addressed through affidavits.

Mehta asked whether the petitioners will withdraw the petitions seeking an independent investigation into the matter if the government files an affidavit denying the use of Pegasus.

“We are dealing with a sensitive matter, but we are trying to make this sensational. This matter will have implications for national security. This matter cannot be handled as providing an affidavit, etc. The minister involved in this department has given details about how The Pegasus question has been a raging fire in recent years.

The location of the events will involve national security issues, “Mehta told the bank.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ attorneys repeatedly told the court that the central government had evaded answering the question whether it or any of its agencies had ever used Pegasus spyware and urged the

Court to order the government to clarify this issue.

Earlier in the day, the central government filed an affidavit and notified the high court that it has decided to set up a Committee of Experts that will examine all issues related to the alleged Pegasus spy problem.

The Center also denied all allegations of espionage and maintained that the requests are based on conjecture and there is no basis in the accusations.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in its affidavit: “It is held that in order to dispel any erroneous narratives spread by certain vested interests and for the purpose of examining the issues raised, the Union of India shall constitute a Committee of Experts “. in the field, which will cover all aspects of the problem. ”

At the beginning of the hearing, Attorney General Tushar Mehta said that the Center is denying all the allegations and that there is nothing to hide or that needs to be examined.

It is scientific and we will appoint a neutral body of people and experts to dispel any erroneous narratives spread by certain vested interests and to examine the issues raised, Mehta added.

Mehta said that if this court approves, the committee can be made up of independent neutral experts and not government officials, a committee can be formed, and the court can set the terms of reference.

Leading advocate Kapil Sibal who appeared before leading journalists N Ram and Shashi Kumar objected to the “limited affidavit” presented by the Center and said the government has to testify under oath that they have never used Pegasus spyware.

“The government of India must declare under oath whether they or their agencies have ever used Pegasus. This fact must be denied or accepted.

That is not done in the affidavit filed by the Center. This affidavit does not respond to the questions raised by the petitioners, “Sibal said, adding that the government has made a categorical denial of the petitions in generic terms.

Sibal said that the issue is not about individuals but about “institutions” and it is the judiciary and the media that protect democracy and both have been attacked by Pegasus.

Sibal said: “France has launched a nationwide investigation through court proceedings, Israel is also conducting the investigation, but the Indian government says all is well. This is totally unacceptable. For the government to testify under oath that it used Pegasus spyware, how it was used, and what contracts were entered into. ”

There are as many as eleven allegations brought to the high court by senior journalists N Ram, and Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas from the Marxist Communist Party of India (Marxist), and advocate ML Sharma, the former Union minister. Yashwant Sinha, ideologue of RSS KN Govindacharya.

Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi, Prem Shankar Jha, Rupesh Kumar Singh, and Ipsa Shatakshi, who are said to be on the list of possible spyware targets for Pegasus spyware, had also approached the high court along with the Guild of Publishers of India (EGI) among others.





Times of India