Regardless of whether India recognizes the Taliban or not, the government should have opened dialogue with the Taliban: Asaduddin Owaisi | India News

HYDERABAD: India should have entered into a dialogue with the Taliban before taking full control of Afghanistan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the head of AIMIM said that the ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan are being used by terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda as their bases, which will become a problem in the future for India.

“Whether or not India recognizes the Taliban, the government should have to open channels of communication with them. We wasted time on that. For the reconstruction of Afghanistan, India has spent almost USD 3 billion. We have built the parliament of Afghanistan. which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani there, “Owaisi said.

“Now, the Taliban are in full control of all of Afghanistan. We have no communication or dialogue with them. All international and security experts have said that the talks should have taken place. But, for the past seven years, the central government has not read what is happening, “he added.

The head of AIMIM said that when he raised this issue in Parliament, he was the subject of ridicule and criticism.

“My biggest problem is that there are a lot of ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan, that’s a serious concern for India. ISIS and Al-Qaeda have moved their headquarters and moved their recruitment from Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan. Jaish-e-Mohammed now it is entrenched in Helmand province, “Owaisi said.

He added that “India’s immediate priority is to evacuate our embassy staff, who are trapped there,” at a time when even the “supposed superpower of the United States had to send in 3,000 Marines just to withdraw personnel from the embassy”.





