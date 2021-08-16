Sports

Promise kept: Churma for Neeraj, ice cream for Sindhu at PM’s breakfast | India News

NEW DELHI – Invited to breakfast at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday, more than 200 members of the Indian Olympic Games contingent to Tokyo spent two and a half hours in the company of host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made two specific requests: first, they keep talking about malnutrition and the ways to eliminate it and second, in keeping with the spirit of the ongoing ‘Amrit Mahotsava’, they visit at least 75 schools by August 15 next year to engage and encourage schoolchildren through sports.

In a departure from previous protocols for breakfast at the prime minister’s residence that generally involves a ceremonial speech followed by a group photo, Modi met all the players one by one as he moved from table to table, some sitting at the table. hockey team, another boxers, and also goalkeepers and track and field participants.

The players were served their favorite delicacies and the promises made by the prime minister during the farewell to Tokyo were kept. as PV Sindhu, a bronze winner in badminton, who enjoyed caramel ice cream, having been denied pleasure due to his strict exercise regimen. Javelin gold winner Neeraj Chopra was also seen savoring “Churma,” which he had mentioned was his favorite comfort food. Guests included medal winners, those who failed to finish on the podium, coaches and office holders from the federation.

There were also lighter moments, like when swimmer Maana Patel’s microphone stopped working. In a lighter vein, the prime minister said: “Your microphone had to go silent … You are next to a politician.”

“I am honored and fortunate to have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. You and your government have been very supportive of sports and I know this will continue for years to come and we will get more medals for India, ”tweeted bronze-winning fighter Bajrang Punia.

The prime minister told the Olympians that one of the positive aspects of Tokyo is that the attitude of parents towards sports is changing and that he anticipates that many more parents will support their children in playing sports.

The prime minister told the athletes that he wanted to continue listening to them on how to further strengthen the sports infrastructure in the coming years. He said they are free to write to him with suggestions.

In his interaction with the bronze-winning boxer, Lovlina Borgohain, the Prime Minister said: “India must take into account the global benchmarks when it comes to infrastructure and training facilities.” The Indian men’s hockey team was all smiles when they met the prime minister. The team recalled the phone call Modi had with the team after their defeat. They said it felt great to receive a call from the prime minister despite his loss and told him it had raised his morale.

The prime minister told them that for the people of India, hockey is synonymous with many emotions and national pride, and that a medal in hockey makes 2020 very special. He told the hockey players that his performance was one of the greatest possible tributes to Major Dhyan Chand.

Modi also praised the female hockey players and praised their efforts. He mentioned the captaincy of Rani Rampal and asked them not to worry about not being able to win a medal.

The Olympians were invited to the Prime Minister’s residence one day after participating in the Red Fort Independence Day celebrations as “Special Guests.” Sources said the prime minister told the Indian contingent that he will meet them at a time when India celebrates Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of the country’s independence.

“Therefore, the prime minister asked if each player could visit 75 schools before August 15, 2023,” said an official, adding: “The prime minister said that he has two specific requests from the entire Indian contingent that went to Tokyo. : talk about malnutrition. and ways to eliminate it and practice some sport with the children of the school they visit ”.





