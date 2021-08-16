PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary | India News

India Top Headlines

We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humor, we remember his… https://t.co/DubxK1pgd3 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1629084170000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday on his death anniversary at the Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in the national capital.Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also present at the monument.BJP President JP Nadda and several other BJP leaders also paid tribute to Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ Samadhi.

Vajpayee, one of the country’s prominent leaders and a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), died on August 16, 2018 at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93 years old.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister three times, briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as “Good Government Day.” He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2014.