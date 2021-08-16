India Top Headlines

Pegasus Row: Center Files South Carolina Affidavit, “unequivocally” denies all allegations | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center filed a two-page affidavit on Pegasus in the Supreme Court on Monday, denying “unequivocally” all allegations made against the government by the petitioners.

The Center said the PILs of N Ram, Yashwant Sinha, Editors Guild and 7 others have made allegations “based on conjecture and conjecture or other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or unsubstantiated material.”

Such material cannot be the basis for PIL’s presentation, Attorney General Tushar Mehta said.

The government will soon establish a Committee of Experts to examine all the issues raised in the Pegasus controversy to dispel any erroneous narratives spread by certain vested interests.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Suryakant and Aniruddha Bose were hearing the matter.

On August 10, the high court had made an exception about “parallel proceedings and debates” on social media by some petitioners who have sought an independent investigation into Pegaso’s alleged spying problem and said there must be some discipline and they must have “some faith in the system.”

Attorney General Tushar Mehta had told the court that he needs instructions from the government on the batch of allegations.

The high court was hearing a number of allegations, including that brought by the Publishers Guild of India, seeking an independent investigation into the alleged Pegasus spying affair.

They are related to reports of suspected spies by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes using Pegasus spyware from the Israeli company NSO.

An international media consortium has reported that more than 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of possible targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

Earlier, during the hearing on the matter, the high court had said that the Pegasus-related spying allegations are “of a serious nature” if the reports on them are correct.

He had also asked the petitioners if they had made any effort to file a criminal complaint in this regard.

Previously, the higher court, which had asked the petitioners to hand over the copies of the allegations to the Center, had also questioned why the matter came up suddenly now, when it came to light in 2019.

The Publishers Guild of India has requested in its petition that a special investigation team be established to carry out an investigation into the surveillance of journalists and others.

(With contributions from the agency)





