Old Guards Make New Faces in Massive Organizational Change at TMC | India News

CALCUTTA: Monday’s Trinamool Congress brought with it massive organizational change, bringing in several new faces and firing old guards, with a special emphasis on toning up the party in areas where it has given ground to the BJP.

The imprint of TMC’s national secretary general, Abhishek Banerjee, was visible in the reorganization, as his “one person, one post” policy led to several former guards losing their posts.

At the same time, the ruling party in West Bengal formed several new district committees with a mix of experienced leaders and young Turks. For the first time since its formation in 1998, the TMC divided the 23 administrative districts of the state into the 35 organizational districts of the party.

State Cabinet Ministers Jyotipriyo Mullick, Arup Ray, Soumen Mahapatra and Swapan Debnath were relieved of their responsibilities as TMC district presidents of North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Purba Bardhaman respectively. Krishnanagar’s deputy, Mahua Moitra, was also removed as Nadia’s district head of the party.

TMC Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay was removed as North Kolkata district president and appointed district committee chair. Baranagar MLA and former Minister of State Tapas Ray were appointed as the new district head of North Kolkata.

The party’s youth wing, the Trinamool Youth Congress, also underwent radical changes, as all leaders over the age of 40 were fired from their posts and new chiefs were appointed in various district units.

“We are pleased to announce the new state and district organizational appointments for West Bengal. We remain indebted to all outgoing members for their valuable contribution. Best wishes to all new appointees! #OnePersonOnePost,” posted the official Twitter user of the party.

The party chairmen of various districts, including Howrah, Coochbehar, Purulia, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Nadia, Bankura, Jhargram, Malda, Murshidabad and the north and south of Dinajpur were removed, and new faces were given to the new districts organizational.

The change was imminent as the dual responsibilities of various TMC leaders were affecting the organization at the grassroots level, said a high-ranking party leader.

“Several party leaders had dual portfolios, such as district president and minister of state. In keeping with the ‘one person, one position’ policy, many were expected to lose their district president position or other organizational responsibilities,” he said .

“The reorganization has been done taking into account several factors, such as the areas where the BJP has gained ground and the places from which complaints of infighting have been received. The party tried to ensure a mix of old and new, and grant to disgruntled leaders but effective important roles, “said another senior leader with knowledge of developments.

The changing of the guard in North Bengal and parts of South Bengal was necessary as the BJP has gained ground in several districts and the former TMC leadership has been unable to resist, he said.

The BJP had made profound strides in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by securing 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, reducing the TMC count to 22 from 34.

However, based on various populist measures and welfare plans, the TMC made a staggering comeback in the 2021 assembly polls by winning 213 of the 294 assembly seats in the state.





