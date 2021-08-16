India Top Headlines

Nothing to do with Pegasus, says WhatsApp in Supreme Court | India News

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday and said it has nothing to do with Pegasus.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta said the Pegasus controversy involves technical issues and therefore the government is forming a Committee of Technical Experts to examine all issues raised in the Pegasus controversy to dispel any erroneous narratives spread by certain vested interests. .

“The government has nothing to hide,” says SG and informs the court that eminent technical experts will be on the committee.

Judge Aniruddha Bose, part of the three-judge tribunal led by CJI NV Ramana, said he had some interaction with two petitioners at a social gathering.

He asked the petitioners and the government if they have any objection to him being part of the bank. SG and others say there are no objections.





Times of India