India Top Headlines

Ladakh will get 36 helipads to provide better connectivity: Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur | India News

LADAKH: Ladakh is ready to obtain a network of 36 heliports in an attempt to provide better connectivity to people living in remote areas of the Union territory.

This was revealed by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

Speaking about the infrastructure development that is taking place in all major sectors, Mathur said that “the construction of 36 heliports in Ladakh is almost complete and will be critical to provide better connectivity.”

In detailing the achievements of the Ladakh administration, Mathur in his speech valued the performance of the health department in the ongoing fight against COVID and stated that Ladakh is the first UT in the country to have achieved 100 percent coverage of the first dosage, maintaining less than 3.2 percent in waste and conducting more than 4.6 lakh of testing is a reflection of the department’s honesty, transparency, hard work, and efficiency.

On the occasion, the administration also launched an immunity boost campaign for the population 18 and under, he said.

Noting that many development initiatives have been undertaken in the last two years since the formation of the UT, the LG applauded the active participation of both the LAHDC and the PRI in the implementation of schemes and new initiatives.

He added that the 1,700 elected representatives play a vital role in the development of Ladakh.

Mathur spoke of Ladakh’s effort to develop the renewable energy sector to achieve the Prime Minister’s carbon neutrality mantra and stated that organizations such as SECI, CESL, ONGC will soon start their projects in Ladakh, while various green projects in the field of horticulture and agriculture. have been initiated.

Highlighting the challenge posed by the pandemic to school education, LG reported that online education has become the necessity of the moment and therefore the administration is striving to improve teleconnectivity in Ladakh.

Recently, under the Yountab scheme, the UT administration sanctioned 12,300 tablets to all public school students in classes 6 to 12, the distribution of which is currently underway, he added.

Mathur announced that Ladakh will adopt the CBSE Board and hopes that the decision will lead to further progress of Ladakh’s education system.

Speaking of various training modules offered to artisans and entrepreneurs, Mathur reiterated that the correct use of the natural resources available in Ladakh will yield great benefits.

He assured first-generation entrepreneurs of all possible support for efforts in the field.





Original source