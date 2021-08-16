India Top Headlines

It will not allow the approval of agricultural laws in the UP house, says Mayawati | India News

LUCK: Announcing that her party would work to ensure that the state government could not implement the three new farm laws in at least Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati said she had directed her party’s lawmakers to address the issue of agricultural bills. , public order situation in the UP and harassment of Dalits during the assembly session that will start from Tuesday.

“I have asked my legislators to address issues related to public welfare, especially the three agricultural laws that the BSP has opposed from the beginning, as the Center wrote them without relying on farmers. our protests, the Center has no laws, so we will do everything we can to make sure that at least they are not implemented in the state, “he said.

He said that among other issues that the BSP would raise in the assembly includes the poor situation of law and order in the UP, which the government claims in the media has improved significantly, but it is also known that law and order they were actually the best under the BSP government.

“We will also address the issue of regular harassment of Dalits, backward and other underserved communities. The media shows one or two events while the fact is that no one, including women, is safe in the state. Along with this, Covid victims and now even flood victims are being ignored by the state government, “he said.





Times of India