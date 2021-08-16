India Top Headlines

It was a premeditated plan by the opposition to disrupt Parliament: Piyush Goyal | India News

NEW DELHI: Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the House Leader in Rajya Sabha, criticized the opposition for paralyzing Parliament during the monsoon session, saying it could have gotten “much more mileage” by present dissent through debate. and discussion in the Chamber.

Describing the session as a failure, he blamed the opposition for a premeditated plan to disrupt proceedings. “If you recall, a high-level leader of the main opposition party at the highest level has been constantly saying from day one that this session should be a failure, possibly with some kind of sadistic pleasure in getting a failure of a session. Another leader, from another very large party, probably the second largest in the House, had very categorically informed us that this session was interrupted until August 13. You can write it. So, I think the mind was made up. The mentality was to disturb this house. It was not about one particular discussion or another, ”he said during Times Now India @ 75: The Freedom Summit.

While they argued that the BJP leaders, led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, had reached out to opposition parties, the other side did not respond positively. Describing the recent disruptions as unprecedented, Goyal said: “… this time, the opposition has exceeded all limits of tolerance. We have also been very tolerant. The honorable president, vice president and president have been more than lenient to tolerate. ”

He then demanded strict action against some of the members. “… There must be deterrence… Perhaps even stricter deterrence. We thank the honorable Supreme Court for the firm judgment and restrictions on the Kerala assembly matter. And I think this time, some of the members will have to suffer the consequences of their actions. ”





