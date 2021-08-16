India reports 32,937 new daily cases of Covid-19, 417 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India reported 32,937 new daily cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours on Monday, bringing the country’s case count to 3,22,25,513, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll from Covid-19 rose to 4,31,642 and 417 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 3,81,947. Active cases now constitute 1.18% of all positive cases.

The country’s recovery rate is 97.48% with 35,909 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the highest since March 2020, the Union Health Ministry said.

Likewise, on Sunday 11,81,212 tests were carried out, which brings the accumulated number of tests carried out so far for the detection of coronavirus in the country to 49,48,05,652, while the daily rate of positivity was registered at 2.79 %; less than 3% during the last 21 days.

In total, 54.58 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign.