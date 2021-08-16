India Top Headlines

India Calls for “Zero Tolerance” of Taliban Terrorism at UN, Says “Opportunities” Amid Challenges | India News

NEW DELHI: India called for “zero tolerance” for terrorism by the Taliban in Afghanistan saying that amidst the challenges there were “few opportunities”. Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN security council on Monday evening, Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti said: “The current situation prevailing in the country is of great concern to us in India.” .

Saying that before the current unrest, India had ongoing development projects in Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, Tirumurti said: “It is time for the international community to come together, overcoming any partisan interest, to support the people of Afghanistan in their desire for peace, stability and security in the country and to allow all Afghans, including women, children and minorities, to live in peace and with dignity. ”

Tirumurti said that “the current situation in Afghanistan presents numerous challenges. However, there are some opportunities. If there is zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and it is ensured that terrorist groups do not use the territory of Afghanistan to threaten or attack any other country, Afghanistan’s neighbors and the region would feel safer. The Secretary General has unequivocally underlined this just now ”.

This was a subtle message to the Taliban, as India not only holds the presidency of the council this month, but also heads the powerful sanctions committee against the Taliban.





Times of India