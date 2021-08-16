India Top Headlines

I&B Minister asks people to contribute to the rejuvenation of the Ganges | India News

NEW DELHI: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday called on people to contribute to the rejuvenation of the Ganges, saying that while the river has an emotional and spiritual connection to all Indians, it also has great Economic importance.

He also exhorted the Jal Shakti ministry to turn the Clean Ganges mission into a popular movement, ensuring that the Parsar Bharati, which operates under his ministry, will provide all the necessary support for this.

Thakur addressed an event organized to launch season 2 of ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’, a travel series, which will air on DD National every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 pm starting on August 21.

Present on the occasion were Jal Shakti’s Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and the Minister of State for the Food Processing and Jal Shakti Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel.

“Gau, Gita, Gayatri, and Ganga are integral parts of Indian culture, and they affect our daily life in positive ways. Therefore, every Indian has an emotional connection to Ganga. Ganga is not just ‘Astha’ (faith) for us. But it also has an emotional and spiritual connection with us along with economic importance. Let us all unite and contribute to the rejuvenation of Ganges, “Thakur said while addressing the event.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting said the government has been taking measures for the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganges.

“I am happy that the responsibility for this work has been handed over to Gajendra Sekhawat ji along with the responsibility of providing drinking water to the people. Your name on the wall will be written in history. Make it a ‘Jan Andolan (people’s movement) ‘from’ Jan Bhagidari “I assure you that Prasar Bharati and Doordarshan will provide all necessary support for this,” he added.

Thakur also highlighted the impact of global warming and called for children to participate in efforts to combat today’s climate challenges.

Addressing the event, Shekhawat said the government has been able to rank the Ganges among the 10 cleanest rivers of such length “in a short span of three years.”

“The government-initiated programs have achieved their goals ahead of their time and that has been the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four P’s mantra: political will, public spending, partnering with stakeholders and involving the people,” He said.

Season 2 of the travel diary ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’, consisting of 26 episodes, will cover the cultural, mythological, historical and socio-economic details of this great river and will focus on the theme of ‘Nirmalta’ and ‘Aviralta’, a The Doordarshan official said.

The travel series, hosted by actor Rajeev Khadelwal, will also set out the work that the National Mission to Clean the Ganges (NMCG) is doing to save the majestic Ganges, the official added.

“It is not just a (TV) show, but a great effort to bring ‘Jan Bhagidari’ to Jan Andolan,” said the I&B minister.

The travel series will not only air on DD National, but will also be available on various social media platforms, he added.

Addressing the event, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the travel series will be dedicated to ‘Art-Ganges’, “the river that laid the foundation for the expansion of our civilization.”

The first series of ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’ was launched by Doordarshan in February 2019 as a flagship show on the national channel Doordarshan. Commissioned by NMCG, this 21-part series covered the 2,525 km-long journey of the mighty Ganges from its source of the Gomukh Glacier to Gangasagar, where the river merges with the Bay of Bengal.

The I&B minister said the first series of the travel diary had been viewed by 1.75 million people due to the quality of its content.

He stated that Doordarshan will become “the most watched channel” in the next three to four years, and said the public broadcaster will focus on creating the right content to increase its viewers.





