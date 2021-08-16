India Top Headlines

Here’s a way to uncover hidden stories in places traditional scholars won’t venture: Founder of the partition file | India News

Have you ever stopped at Delhi’s Mandi House metro station to take a look at the huge photographs of older women and read their heartbreaking Partition stories? If so, thank the 1947 Partition Archive, a global digital archive dedicated to documenting the “history of the people of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition.” The archive, which started about a decade ago, has more than 9,000 stories today.

TOI’s Neel kamal spoke with the founder and director of the 1947 Partition Archive, Guneeta Singh Bhalla, who says that following the stories of Partition survivors has become part of her life.

How did the 1947 Partition Archive reach over 9,000 people to record its heartbreaking stories?

This is such a beautiful and life changing experience that we felt it would be important for everyone to have it. We are an archive based on crowdsourcing, and we train and encourage people who reach out to us. Many witnesses to the partition contacted us directly by email, while many young people contacted us to interview their parents or grandparents. In addition, our trained citizen historians and scholars of history also reach out to people. This is actually a way to connect with communities, especially the traditionally underrepresented ones, and uncover hidden stories in places many traditional scholars will not venture.

How did people find out about you in the first place?

We started posting stories on social media almost a decade ago. These were followed by more than a million people. Since 2017, the stories have received more than 10 million interactions each year. This gives an idea of ​​how far the stories are spreading. This is what inspires people to share their stories from around the world. This has been the main means of how people found out about our work. It is a kind of democratization of information.

How did you start the file?

In the early days, I spoke in as many student clubs as I could. Once a group of local volunteers from all walks of life came together, we were able to begin setting up tables at gurdwaras, temples, and mosques in California. Here, the partition witnesses would sign up and then we would go to their homes and record their stories. We work with material freely available at Baylor University and with experts from the Regional Office of Oral History at UC Berkeley to develop our oral history protocols.

Did you face any problems communicating with people from other countries besides India and Pakistan?

We don’t face too many problems because we let people get close to us. Now, we are also doing interviews remotely due to the pandemic. Many people are left out. But if we had enough money, we could travel all over the world and reach all the Partition witnesses.





Original source