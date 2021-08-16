India Top Headlines

Has the government ever bought or used Pegasus? SC seeks a detailed affidavit; Center Offers to Form a Panel of Experts on Espionage Allegations | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Center to provide a detailed affidavit with information on whether or not Israeli spyware Pegasus was used, even as the government said it has decided to set up an expert committee to examine all the issues related to the snooping case.

“The petitioners want to know if the government ever bought or used Pegasus, and if not, what steps it took to investigate the alleged illegal interceptions using Pegasus. If you want to submit a detailed affidavit, you can take the time and do it,” he added. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told Attorney General Tushar Mehta.

The high court was hearing a series of petitions about accusations of espionage with the Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Earlier, the Center in its two-page affidavit said that petitions seeking an independent investigation into the Pegasus spying allegations are based on “guess and conjecture” or other unsubstantiated media reports.

The attorney general representing Center told the court: “We are dealing with a sensitive matter, but an attempt is being made to make this sensational. This matter will have implications for national security.”

In its affidavit, the government said its position on the alleged Pegasus spying had already been clarified in Parliament by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“A simple reading of the subtitled petition and other connected petitions makes it clear that they are based on guesswork and conjecture or other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or unsubstantiated material,” the affidavit says.

The Center also told the court that it had “nothing to hide” in the Pegasus espionage allegations and that it will set up a committee of eminent experts to examine all aspects of the “highly technical matter.”

Lead attorney Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of lead journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, who filed one of the pleas seeking an investigation into the espionage allegations, said the affidavit filed by the Center does not say whether the The government or its agencies had used the spyware.

“We do not want the government, which could have used Pegasus or its agency could have used it, to establish a committee on their own,” Sibal said during the hearing.

In reaction to the Center’s offer of a committee of experts, the higher court said the technical committee will be limited in finding out who bought and for what purpose. The committee can only find out whether the phones were snooped or not.

The Center told the court that it can elect independent members of the technical committee of experts and can also authorize the panel to deal with all matters.





Reference page