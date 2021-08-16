India Top Headlines

Google Scribbles India’s First Woman Satyagrahi Subhadra Kumari Chauhan | India News

NEW DELHI: Google commemorated Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, India’s first female satyagrahi, writer and freedom fighter, on Monday with a doodle on her 117th birthday.

The Google Doodle page says: “In 1923, Chauhan’s unwavering activism led to her becoming the first female satyagrahi, a member of the Indian collective of non-violent anti-colonialists, to be arrested in the struggle for national liberation. He continued to make revolutionary statements in the fight for freedom both on and off the page in the 1940s, publishing a total of 88 poems and 46 short stories. ”

Chauhan’s poem ‘Jhansi ki Rani’, which describes the life of Rani Lakhmi Bai, is one of the most recited and sung poems in Hindi literature.

She was born into a Rajput family in the Nihalpur village of Uttar Pradesh in 1904. She passed the high school exam at Crosthwaite Girls’ School in Prayagraj in 1919.

After her marriage to Thakur Lakshman Singh Chauhan of Khandwa, she joined Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement against the British and became the country’s first female satyagrahi. She was jailed twice for her participation in protests against British rule in 1923 and 1942.

He has started writing from an early age. His first poem was published when he was only nine years old.

As a participant in the Indian National Movement, he used his influential writings and poems as a weapon to motivate others. Her pieces described the difficulties and challenges faced by Indian women during the Indian freedom movement.

Chauhan wrote in the Khariboli dialect of Hindi. He has also written poems for children and some stories based on the life of the middle class of society.

Chauhan passed away on February 15, 1948. In honor of his exemplary work, an Indian Coast Guard ship was named after him. The Madhya Pradesh government placed a statue of him in front of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation office.





