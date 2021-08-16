India Top Headlines

Gati Shakti: Government to Launch Rs 100 Lakh Crore Plan to Boost Infrastructure | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center will soon release a Rs 100 lakh crore PM Gati Shakti, a national master plan to develop infrastructure in the country and create new jobs for youth and help make the country’s manufacturing sector globally competitive said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day Address on Sunday.

“Along with modern infrastructure, there is a great need for a holistic and integrated approach to infrastructure construction. Gati Shakti will be a National Infrastructure Master Plan for our country that will lay the foundations for a holistic infrastructure, ”he said.

He said that at this time, there is no coordination between various means of transport and Gati Shakti will break down the silos and remove all these obstacles.

“This will reduce the travel time of the common man and the productivity of our industry will also increase. Gati Shakti will also contribute greatly to our local manufacturers being globally competitive and will develop new possibilities for the creation of future economic zones. In this decade, the power of speed will form the basis of India’s transformation, “said Modi.

“India will have to increase its manufacturing and exports,” the prime minister said.

He cited the example of INS Vikrant. “Today India is building its own indigenous fighter plane, its own submarine. Gaganyaan is scheduled to fly the Indian flag in space. This is proof of our immense capabilities in indigenous manufacturing, ”he said.





