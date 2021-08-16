India Top Headlines

Fill court vacancies in 10 days: SC to the government | India News

NEW DELHI: On Monday, the Supreme Court ridiculed the Union government for stubbornly delaying appointments to vacillating courts plagued with vacancies and also questioned its repeated audacity to overturn the Supreme Court’s rulings to limit the mandate and conditions of service of the presidents and members of the courts.

Upon discovering that their anguish over the non-appointment of presidents and members of 15 courts had fallen on deaf ears, a CJI NV Ramana bench and justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose ignored Attorney General Tushar Mehta’s assertion that the “appointments are in process “and said that he has been listening to these words from the government for the last year and four months and yet” nothing happens. ”

The court gave ten days for the government to keep its words on filling the vacancies with names already recommended by statutory selection committees headed by acting SC judges. On August 6, the CJI-led tribunal had asked the SG to inform the tribunal within 10 days of the filling of vacancies for which names were recommended long ago. Courts include the Armed Forces Tribunal, National Green Tribunal, DRT, CESTAT, ITAT, TDSAT, NCLT, NCLAT, and Central Administrative Tribunal.

He then questioned the approval of the bill to amend the Court Reform Act to annul the July 14 ruling in the Madras Bar Association case, in which the CS insisted on a five-year term for presidents and it annulled the provision of the ordinance that prescribed a four-year term. .

“What we saw recently is that an ordinance, which was repealed by the court, became law. I have not come across any debate that has taken place in Parliament. We have no problem that the legislature has the right and the prerogative to make any law. But, we must know what are the reasons for the government to present this bill again after repealing the ordinance, “he said.

“I have checked the newspaper reports. The finance minister has said that the court has not repealed it by constitutionality; It has only raised certain questions on some points, ”he said. The bank said: “(The Minister of Finance) is absolutely right. Show us the debate, what are the reasons and everything .. It is a serious issue. What should we understand from this bill and the law? Will the courts continue or will they be closed? These are issues that we have to consider ”.

Meanwhile, the leader of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, moved the SC with a PIL that challenges the validity of the new law that annuls the SC’s July 14 ruling to amend the conditions of permanence and service of the presidents and members of the tribunal. .





