“Eyes Wide Shut”: Kapil Sibal Attacks Congressional Leadership When Former MP Sushmita Dev Leaves Party | India News

Sushmita Dev resigns from our Party’s main membership As young leaders leave, ‘old’ are blamed for… https://t.co/qS0zANdOKh – Kapil Sibal (apKapilSibal) 1629087503000

NEW DELHI: Disgruntled congressional leader Kapil Sibal again took aim at the party’s leadership on Monday when another party leader and former MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the organization.“As the young leaders leave, the ‘old ones’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The party goes ahead with: Eyes wide shut,” Sibal wrote on Twitter while investigating the leadership of Congress.

Kapil Sibal is a prominent member of the Group of 23 Leaders, who last year had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding full party reform and visible leadership on the ground.

Sibal had also recently invited several opposition leaders to a dinner at his residence, where questions were raised about the current state of Congress and also about his leadership.

Congress, it seems, was caught off guard with the development.

Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said he would not comment until he spoke with Sushmita.

“I tried to talk to Sushmita Dev, her phone was off. She was a dedicated congressional worker and maybe she is, even today. The president of the congress, Sonia Gandhi, has not received any letters from her. She is mature enough to take her decisions, I can’t comment until I talk to her, “said Surjewala.

Congressional MP Ripun Bora said: “Sushmita Dev was a dedicated Congressional leader, she never thought she would make such a decision. We were like a family. If she had anything against the party, she should have discussed it. I ask you to reconsider your decision and withdraw his resignation. ”

Sushmita Dev is reportedly likely to join Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.