Erendro, a habitual troublemaker, deserves no compensation: Manipur | India News

NEW DELHI: The Manipur government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Sunday saying that activist Leichombam Erendro, who was ordered released by the high court within six hours on July 19, does not deserve compensation as he did not face violence under custody during arrest and charged him. of routinely posting insulting comments on social media to cause trouble.

In the afternoon affidavit, N Biren Singh’s government said it withdrew the May 17 order invoking the National Security Law against Erendro on July 19, the day a bench of judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah they gave the state just six hours to release the detained activist. from May 13 for a social media post on cow dung and urine ineffectiveness against coronavirus after BJP state chair Professor Tikendra Singh succumbed to Covid.

The BJP government said that neither petitioner L Raghumani Singh nor Erendro have sought compensation in their petition filed with the SC. “The detention was not subjected to any kind of torture or violence in custody. Therefore, there is no reason to pay compensation for the two months of Erendro’s detention.”

Describing Erendro as an influential young social activist, the state narrated the series of posts from him on social media since 2018 that had the potential to cause unrest among the general public. He referred to the 2018 video posted by Erendro on social media showing him and his associates throwing eggs at the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CM on the appointment of the rector of the University of Manipur, which had become a cause of upheaval in the state.

In addition to several objectionable posts on social media, the Manipur government, through lawyer P Ramesh Kumar, said that a case of cheating and forgery was recorded against the social media activist regarding the complaint of a female entrepreneur.

Justifying Erendro’s arrest on May 13 for the allegedly offensive post on social media immediately after the death of the BJP state president, the Manipur government said: “Your statement on May 13 ignored the sentiments of a certain sector of the people. The statement was disrespectful, insulting, provocative and had the potential to incite hatred and chaos, thus disturbing the public tranquility and was in no way an attempt to quell misinformation about the treatment of Covid- 19 for the benefit of the public as stated by the petitioner. ”

“Erendro’s arrest at that time was very essential to prevent him from being allowed to post more hateful comments and insults on social media abusing his position as a political and social media activist,” the state said. The issue related to compensation will be addressed by a tribunal of judges Chandrachud and Shah on Monday.

The CS had ordered the release of Erendro on July 19 by providing a personal bond and said in its order, “having considered the content of the petition prima facie, we consider that the continued detention of the petitioner would amount to a violation of the right to a life and personal liberty in accordance with Article 21 of the Constitution. Consequently, we order that the petitioner be released immediately according to and through a provisional order of this Court, unless it is required that he be detained in any other case. , subject to other orders, subject to you submitting a personal release bond in the amount of Rs 1000 “.





