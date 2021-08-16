India Top Headlines

Center Restricts Export of Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits Amid Third Wave Concerns | India News

NEW DELHI: The government imposed restrictions on the export of rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits on Monday as several experts warned of a possible third wave of coronavirus in the country.

“The export of rapid Covid-19 antigen test kits has been placed in the restricted category with immediate effect,” said a notification from the Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Now, exporters must apply for a license or permit from the DGFT to ship items in the restricted category. These restrictions will increase the availability of the kits in the country.

Earlier in May, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) suggested the use of rapid antigen test (RAT) kits for mass detection. He also said that RAT should be allowed in public and private health centers across the country in cities, towns, schools, universities and community centers.

The Indian Council of Medical Research also issued an advisory for Covid-19 home testing using rapid antigen kits. The spread of the coronavirus to rural areas, where RT-PCR testing laboratories are not available, was the main reason behind this strategy.

According to central government data from August 4, there are some warning signs that showed India’s R number above 1, for the first time since May. An R value greater than 1 means that each person or individual infected with Covid-19 is infecting more than one person.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said an increase in coronavirus cases is being witnessed in 18 districts, mainly Kerala (10 districts), Maharashtra, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.





Times of India