By Closely Monitoring Afghanistan Situation, Steps Will Be Taken To Ensure Safety Of Indians, Says MEA | India News

NEW DELHI: India said on Monday that it is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the war-torn country.

“The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in recent days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak,” said the official spokesman for the Union Foreign Ministry, Arindam Bagchi.

“The situation in Afghanistan is being constantly monitored at high levels. We have been issuing periodic notices for the safety of Indian citizens in that country, including the call for their immediate return to India,” he added.

The MEA further said that they have distributed emergency contact numbers and are in contact with Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return.

Bagchi also said that India will also support a number of Afghans who have been “our partners in promoting our mutual development, education and people-to-people efforts.”

“Commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process,” he said.

Panic and turmoil gripped Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents captured the capital city of Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. After police and other government forces resigned from their posts in Kabul on Sunday, Taliban fighters seized checkpoints throughout the city and entered the presidential palace.

The militants with rifles on their shoulders also walked the streets of the Green Zone, the former heavily fortified district that houses most of the embassies and international organizations.

The Taliban tried to assure the international community that Afghans need not fear them and said they will not take revenge on those who support the US-backed alliance.

(With contributions from the agency)





