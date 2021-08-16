India Top Headlines

Bailiffs’ use of force during the uproar in Rajya Sabha’s indirect attack on MPs: Sharad Pawar | India News

MUMBAI: CPN chief Sharad Pawar claimed on Monday that the use of force by bailiffs during the rampage in Rajya Sabha last week was an “indirect attack on parliamentarians,” and if seven Union ministers They join the media to justify the government, it shows that they are in a “weak wicket”.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha member said that in his 54 years of parliamentary life, he had never seen 40 bailiffs enter the Chamber during the session.

Pawar also said an investigation was needed into allegations that “outsiders” entered the House when it was in session.

He also said that any congressional leader between Abhishek Manu Singhvi, P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal should be part of a parliamentary committee on the Pegasus spying issue.

Before the Rajya Sabha was suspended sine die last Wednesday, he witnessed gruesome scenes of Opposition members jostling with bailiffs as they tore papers, entered the Upper House Well and attempted to approach the presiding officer’s chair.

After peaceful debate and the smooth passage of a bill to restore the powers of states to identify and notify their own CBO lists, all hell broke loose when the insurance amendment bill to privatize companies was retaken. state general insurance companies.

Calling it liquidation, the opposition parliamentarians stormed the Chamber Well shouting anti-government slogans.

However, a wall of around 50 security personnel prevented them from approaching the House table or chair, which somehow cordoned off what President M Venkaiah Naidu called the “sanctum sanctorum.”

Referring to the uproar in the House, Pawar said: “We were told that some bills are about a constitutional amendment. The opposition said there is no mention of Pegasus (snooping) for discussion. Whatever happened, it passed in front of from me the seat is in the front. Some members entered the well. ”

“Up to 40 bailiffs were called in and physically pushed the parliamentarians, which included two women. Many rushed to help them. The bailiffs used force, which was an indirect attack on the parliamentarians,” said Pawar, whose party shares power. with the Shiv Sena. and Congress in Maharashtra.

He said that Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena’s leader in Rajya Sabha) was physically picked up by bailiffs.

On Sunday, seven Union ministers met with Rajya Sabha Vice President and President M Venkaiah Naidu and demanded action against some members of the opposition for their alleged rebellious acts in the House on August 11.

Pawar said: “If seven Union ministers meet before the media to justify the government, it shows that they are on weak ground. The government can take action against members of the opposition, but this is very dangerous for democracy.” .





