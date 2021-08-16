India Top Headlines

After the report was submitted, the Kumbh SIT | India News

HARIDWAR: The Special Investigation Team investigating the Kumbh Covid test scam, in which more than 1 lakh of “bogus” Covid tests emerged, was reorganized after the three-member panel established by the Haridwar district administration presented his report.

Rakesh Rawat, who was overseeing the investigation, was asked to leave and will be replaced by Haridwar (city) circle officer Abhay Singh. Investigative Officer Rajesh Shah has been transferred to Dehradun. Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S, SSP of Haridwar, said the reorganization “was only done because the investigating officer was ready to be transferred.”

The SIT had previously told TOI that the scam was a “well-planned conspiracy” that was thought of even before Max Corporate Services was awarded the contract to conduct tests during the Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, the investigation report said that Max Corporate had forged papers to obtain his contract, allegedly Mela’s health department knew about it but did nothing about it. “Max filed an expression of interest with Nalwa Labs and Dr. Lalchandani Labs to the Mela health department on January 11, but the affidavits were made four months later, in April, not January,” a source told TOI. . “Mela’s health department knew about it, but no action was taken.”

As Max was not an ICMR recognized testing agency, he had passed the work of the Nalwa and Lalchandani laboratories. “The CMO’s office, which was overseeing the tests, detected the irregularities (it was Nalwa and Lalchandani, and not Max uploading the test data), but officials did not take it seriously, the panel found,” the source said. Those in the health department in charge of verifying the tests being carried out in the field also “simply collected the data and did not fulfill their duties,” according to the report.





Original source