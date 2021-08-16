$ 5 Trillion Economy Will Double Our Per Capita Income, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri | India News
NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri He said Sunday that the per capita income of Indians will double when the economy grows to $ 5 trillion. The Narendra Modi government has set a goal of 2025 to achieve this goal.
Speaking at the Times Now “Freedom Summit”, Puri said: “You know we were a 2.9 trillion dollar economy before Covid, but our per capita income is low. When you move into a $ 5 trillion economy, per capita income will double, if not increase. ”
He added that the economic policies unleashed by the Modi government will make India a $ 5 trillion economy in the next four years and a $ 10 trillion economy by 2030.
On the government’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, Puri said that the young generation did not go through the earlier developmental pains. “But today Atmanirbharta is not something to be considered as an inward look. There is one thing that we learned in the last two years, and it may even be in the previous period, that in order to be able to fend for yourself, you must have your own entrepreneurial spirit unleashed. You must have your own operational production processes ”.
He hit the opposition saying that they thought that the Corona virus was not the enemy, it is the government that is the enemy and they were wrong on a whole set of equations. He said that “a previous government” that was in power between 2004 and 2014 dismantled the vaccine manufacturing capacity in the public sector and it is a matter of record. Taking a target shot in the rampage at Rajya Sabha, Puri said it was with a friend who “wears a turban” like him. “And I told him that I am going to make a recommendation that at the Olympic Games we should have another category for people over 50 who wear a turban and can throw a file or a javelin in the talks. It was a good laugh. He also laughed a lot. ”
